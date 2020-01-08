Public Safety

Man gets 55 years for attack on elderly Iowan

Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Associated Press

NEVADA, Iowa — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the violent robbery and assault of an elderly central Iowa woman.

Manuel Eduardo Balderas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in November to second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury, the Des Moines Register reported.

Balderas was one of three men accused of breaking into an 82-year-old woman’s Kelley home in August 2018, temporarily blinding the grandmother before beating and robbing her. Investigators say the woman also was sexually assaulted.

Balderas had been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, but prosecutors dropped that charge and three others in exchange for his guilty pleas.

The other two suspects — 19-year-old Jacob Jimenez and a 17-year-old — also have pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and assault and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Police have said Jimenez is the grandson of the victim and that he led Balderas and a 17-year-old to the woman’s home to carry out the crime.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Vinton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for distributing meth

Cedar Rapids senator suing city he's elected to represent

Iowa City police investigating shots fired

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 9 years for possessing guns as a drug user

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI, in mea culpa over past philanthropic practices, commits more to Iowa charities

Boston Fish is gone, but Bostons has opened, and The Fish is in the works

Funds for Vinton Braille school redevelopment approved

Iowa assembling verified felon voting database

Other states look to UI-based Iowa Flood Center for expertise

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.