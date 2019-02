CEDAR RAPIDS — Police reported finding a man injured by a gunshot Tuesday evening near Franklin Middle School in Cedar Rapids.

Police were called at 6:10 p.m. about shots fired at the 1800 block of A Ave. NE, followed by another call about a man who had been shot and was in a parked vehicle near the school, 300 20th St. NE, according to a police department news release.

The man was taken to the hospital, where his condition was unavailable.

School officials were notified, police said.