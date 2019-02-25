Man found dead in burning vehicle in Johnson County identified

RIVERSIDE — Police say the man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle near Riverside last week has been identified as 85-year-old Gerald Maye, of Riverside.

Maye’s body — which was identified Monday following an autopsy at the University of Iowa — was found Friday in a burning vehicle in rural Johnson County near Riverside, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, the cause of Maye’s death remains unknown, but it is not considered suspicious. More information will be available following a final report from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

