Man found dead in burning vehicle in Johnson County identified

Authorities say they do not find the death to be suspicious

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)

RIVERSIDE — Police say the man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle near Riverside last week has been identified as 85-year-old Gerald Maye, of Riverside.

Maye’s body — which was identified Monday following an autopsy at the University of Iowa — was found Friday in a burning vehicle in rural Johnson County near Riverside, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, the cause of Maye’s death remains unknown, but it is not considered suspicious. More information will be available following a final report from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

