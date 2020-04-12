Man extricated with serious injuries in crash at Kirkwood

A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at the Kirkwood Recreation Center in Cedar Rapids.

Police and firefighters were dispatched at 1:26 a.m. for the crash at 65 Jones View Parkway SW, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a brick wall surrounding a transformer adjacent to the Kirkwood Recreation Center.

The unidentified 21-year-old man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, the release stated.