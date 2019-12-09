Man accused of attacking woman, stabbing man in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a 41-year-old man early Monday after he allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old woman and stabbed a 31-year-old man.

Cedar Rapids police said officers were called at 12:45 a.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue SW after a woman reported she had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, the woman told them she had asked Eugene Downer Schmickle, 41, to the residence to help move some items. At some point, the woman said Schmickle became angry and attacked her, punching her two to three times in the head and pushing her to the ground. Schmickle then left, police said.

Police said the woman had a bleeding cut on her arm when they arrived.

After the attack, police said, the woman contacted a family member — the 31-year-old man — and told him about the assault.

The man confronted Schmickle in the 800 block of L Street. According to the criminal complaint, Schmickle brandished a knife and stabbed the man on the left side of his abdomen, causing a collapsed lung.

Schmickle faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault causing bodily injury.

