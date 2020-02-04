Man escapes house fire in SW Cedar Rapids, dog does not

Firefighters responded to a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning after a neighbor alerted emergency dispatchers that the house next door was on fire.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, police arrived at the house — located in the 3300 block of Carriage Drive SW — first and were able to able to see flames coming from the residence.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were coming from the basement window at the rear of the residence.

The fire department said a single occupant — a man — was in the home when the blaze erupted. He managed to escape unharmed and was medically clear by emergency personnel. The man’s dog, however, was not so lucky as it was killed in the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters said it was clear the residence has sustained significant fire and heat damage to the entire basement and the floor above, making the structure unsafe to inhabit. Smoke damage was also spread throughout the house.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com