Man drowns in pond near Mohawk Park after 3 fall through ice, Cedar Rapids authorities say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 21-year-old man drowned Sunday evening after falling through ice on a pond near Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids.

The man, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy all fell through the ice near 100 J Ave. NE, according to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids.

The teenagers were able to get themselves out of the water, but the man remained submerged and the teens were unable to rescue him. They went to shore and called 911 at about 5:45 p.m., and police and firefighters were dispatched to the park. The Johnson County Dive Team also assisted.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found the victim at about 7:40 p.m., about 120 yards from shore. He had been submerged for nearly two hours and was declared dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The two teens were transported to a hospital for their injuries.