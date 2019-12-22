Remembering Hayden Fry
 

From the memorable wins to the famous "Fryisms," The Gazette examines the life and career of an Iowa icon in this special section.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Man drowns in pond near Mohawk Park after 3 fall through ice, Cedar Rapids authorities say

Engine 1 pulls out of the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)
Engine 1 pulls out of the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 21-year-old man drowned Sunday evening after falling through ice on a pond near Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids.

The man, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy all fell through the ice near 100 J Ave. NE, according to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids.

The teenagers were able to get themselves out of the water, but the man remained submerged and the teens were unable to rescue him. They went to shore and called 911 at about 5:45 p.m., and police and firefighters were dispatched to the park. The Johnson County Dive Team also assisted.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found the victim at about 7:40 p.m., about 120 yards from shore. He had been submerged for nearly two hours and was declared dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The two teens were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

He burned an Iowa church's LGBTQ flag and got 16 years. They responded by advocating for him.

Man calls kidnappers who tortured him at Cedar Rapids motel 'animals'

Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal

Man broke into Cedar Rapids construction site, stole tools and tried to sell them, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Actor Kevin Costner returns to Iowa to support Buttigieg

Photos: Iowa football team leaves for Holiday Bowl

For another Hayden Fry legacy, see Iowa's baby name rankings

What the tax law and the Titanic have in common

Warren tells Iowans to 'get in the fight' for change

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.