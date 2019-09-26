Man dies after Wednesday night crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man has died from injuries suffered in a Wednesday night crash in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Ellis Blvd. NW around 7:09 p.m. Wednesday. Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said the driver, a 41-year-old man, crashed into a utility pole. There were downed electrical lines in the area, Buelow said.

First responders extricated the driver from the four-door car and transported him to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Buelow said the crash is still under investigation and the name of the driver is being withheld until family members can be notified.

