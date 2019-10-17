Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to hire 2 more experts at state's expense

MONTEZUMA — The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts last year plans to hire two more expert witnesses, at the state’s expense, to testify about sleep deprivation and DNA.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, charged with first-degree murder, in a motion filed late Wednesday, said retainers of $2,500 and charges of $300 per hour is needed for Kimberly Fenn, an associate psychology professor at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. She will testify about sleep deprivation and how it might affect a person’s voluntary actions and statements if in “sleep deprived state.”

The defense has made previous arguments that Bahena Rivera’s statements to law enforcement wasn’t voluntary nor was his waiver of Miranda rights. The defense will ask the court next week to not allow Bahena Rivera’s statements at trial.

Chad and Jennifer Frese, in the motion, said Brian Leslie, another expert previously retained in the case, can testify about sleep deprivation and its role in interrogation techniques and whether the statements made by Bahena Rivera were voluntary, but he can’t offer analysis on sleep deprivation’s effects on a person’s judgment, as Fenn can address.

The other expert, Dr. Michael Spence, a forensic DNA consultant with Spence Forensic Resources in Las Cruces, N.M., requires a $3,000 retainer and charges a rate of $300 per hour for his services, according to the motion. The retainer should be sufficient to review and consult with Bahena Rivera and provide testimony about DNA analysis.

“Should this matter proceed to trial and Dr. Spence’s testimony be required, an additional stipend would be necessary,” the motion states.

The lawyers are also asking that an interpreter, Sara Gardner, who is certified in Missouri, be appointed by the court, so she can continue providing services to the defendant. The state public defender and state court administration doesn’t want to pay her as a court interpreter because she’s not on the Iowa courts roster.

The lawyers argue Gardner is providing expert witness services, according to the motion. Gardner was needed to translate the interview of Bahena Rivera, so the defense can challenge the accuracy of the Spanish used by law enforcement and the translated transcript provided by the prosecution.

The defense is asking the court to recognize her as an expert and allow her to continue her services to the defendant, the motion states.

Authorities said Bahena Rivera admitted to killing 20-year-old Tibbetts and then led them to a cornfield south of Guernsey on Aug. 21, 2018, where the University of Iowa student’s body was hidden. Tibbetts had been missing for about a month after she went missing while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

An autopsy showed Tibbetts died of multiple stab wounds.

A suppression hearing is set for Oct. 22 and 23 in Poweshiek County District Court.

Bahena Rivera’s trial was reset last week to Feb. 4 in Woodbury County. The trial was moved because the defense argued the extensive pretrial publicity would prevent the undocumented man from having a fair trial.

