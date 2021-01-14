Man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids faces a charge of attempted murder after his alleged involvement in a shooting at Cedar River Landing in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched Oct. 2 to 301 F Avenue NW for a shooting incident in which a subject — wahoo was later identified from security footage as 30-year-old Johnny M. Hill Jr. — entered Cedar River Landing and opened fire on another subject.

Hill then fled the scene, the complaint states.

A warrant was issued for Hill’s arrest on Tuesday and court records indicate he was booked into Linn County Jail Wednesday, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

