Man caught with stolen pickup truck in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a 58-year-old man Friday after officers said he was seen driving a stolen vehicle in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police said officers made an unrelated traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jim’s Foods parking lot, 812 Sixth St. SW.

When more officers arrived to help with the traffic stop, they noticed a blue Chevrolet S10 pickup truck parked nearby. The truck previously been reported stolen.

Police said Dana Ray Teel of Cedar Rapids was identified as the person in possession of the stolen truck. That later was confirmed by the store’s video surveillance, which police said showed Teel getting out of the truck and going into the store.

When officers approached Teel, police said he refused to cooperate and tried to walk away. Officers had a valid warrant for him so he was placed under arrest.

Police said Teel had methamphetamine inside his jacket and a glass pipe in his pants pocket. A key to the stolen truck also was found.

The truck was reported stolen Nov. 4 from southwest Cedar Rapids. Police said the truck was parked outside the home of a man who had died Oct. 20. The man’s home was burglarized and the truck was stolen.

Teel faces charges of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

