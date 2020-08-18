Public Safety

Man caught driving stolen truck in southeast Cedar Rapids, police say

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Saturday night after it was allegedly determined he was driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Blake L. Lyon was seen driving a 2011 Dodge Ram that had been at Sixth Street and 12th Avenue SE.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from the 1000 block of E Avenue NW just a short time earlier. Police said officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle stopped at Ninth Street and 12th Avenue SE, and Lyon was taken into custody.

Police said Lyon admitted to stealing the vehicle which was parked outside a residence at the time.

The truck was left running as the property owner was using the vehicle and a converter inside to power some electrical equipment inside of his residence, police said.

Lyon faces charges of second-degree theft and driving on a suspended license.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

