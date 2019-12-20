Man calls kidnappers who tortured him at Cedar Rapids hotel 'animals'

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man said Friday the two “animals,” who he said were not “humans,” changed his life forever after Feb. 7 when they tied him up and repeatedly burned him with a clothes iron.

“All for $60,” Terry Doyle, 57, said in a victim impact statement read by a victim/witness coordinator with the Linn County Attorney’s Office, during the plea and sentencing of Kaylie Ulferts, 21, of Cedar Rapids.

Doyle said he was held at gunpoint by Ulferts and Malik Muhammad, 21, who will plead at a later date. Besides experiencing the burning, Doyle also said he feared for his life, as Muhammad held a gun to his head and Doyle heard the trigger click, thinking he was going to die, before Muhammad then said he was going to shoot him in the leg using a pillow to muffle the sound.

Doyle said that he hasn’t felt safe since the incident.

Ulferts pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and assault while participating in a felony while using a firearm. During the plea, she admitted to confining Doyle in a hotel room at the Econo Lodge, 633 33rd Ave. SW Feb. 7. She also admitted to pointing a gun at Doyle during the kidnapping.

6th Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros also sentenced Ulferts, who asked for immediate sentencing, to 15 years in prison. He ran the two sentences, a 10 and five year term, consecutively. Ulferts must serve a mandatory five years before being eligible for parole, Kepros said.

Muhammad is accused of using the iron to burn Doyle until he gave up his PIN number to his debit cards.

Court documents showed Doyle went to the motel to meet someone he had been communicating with through a website and text messages.

When Doyle entered the motel room, police said Muhammad pointed a gun at him and told him to lie down on a bed. The man was bound with a belt and duct tape and gagged with a pillow case, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Muhammad then tortured Doyle by burning his leg, groin area and both hands with a hot iron while demanding his PIN numbers. Doyle was robbed of the cash he was carrying, as well as his debit cards, according to court documents.

Muhammad was captured on security video using Doyle’s debit cards at a nearby convenience store and his fingerprints were found on the duct tape used to bind the victim, police said.

