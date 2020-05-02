Man badly injured by shooting, crash in SE Cedar Rapids

A 23-year-old man has been transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for emergency care after what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

According to a Cedar Rapids police media release, police responded at 2:49 p.m. Saturday to the area near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue SE.

Upon arriving, officers found a driver of a vehicle that had struck a pole. They also determined that the driver, a 23-year-old man had received “a substantial injury as a result a gunshot,” according to the release.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow told the Gazette that the gunshot’s relation to the crash is still being determined.

﻿“The gunshot injury is believed to have occurred before the crash based on the investigation at this point,” Buelow said. “It has not been determined if the gunfire originated from a suspect on foot, in another vehicle, or from within the vehicle.”

The man was transported to UIHC for treatment soon after.

Police say preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that this was targeted shooting. As this is an active, ongoing investigation, no further information will be released by the police at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.