Public Safety

Man badly injured by shooting, crash in SE Cedar Rapids

(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
The Gazette

A 23-year-old man has been transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for emergency care after what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

According to a Cedar Rapids police media release, police responded at 2:49 p.m. Saturday to the area near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue SE.

Upon arriving, officers found a driver of a vehicle that had struck a pole. They also determined that the driver, a 23-year-old man had received “a substantial injury as a result a gunshot,” according to the release.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow told the Gazette that the gunshot’s relation to the crash is still being determined.

﻿“The gunshot injury is believed to have occurred before the crash based on the investigation at this point,” Buelow said. “It has not been determined if the gunfire originated from a suspect on foot, in another vehicle, or from within the vehicle.”

The man was transported to UIHC for treatment soon after.

Police say preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that this was targeted shooting. As this is an active, ongoing investigation, no further information will be released by the police at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Woman killed in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting was pregnant, police say

Morning assault on woman in Iowa City reported, the second similar assault this week

Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting death at Cedar Rapids Kum & Go

Former Linn County deputy sues county and sheriff for harassment he claims he endured from co-workers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The reasons behind drop in Iowa tax collections - we can't blame the coronavirus pandemic... yet

Another daily high for coronavirus cases in Iowa

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 2: 757 new cases reported

COVID-19: A wake-up call for Iowa nursing home care

Books for tweens and teens stuck at home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.