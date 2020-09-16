Public Safety

Man arrested after stabbing woman at bus stop in Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

Police say a domestic dispute at a nearby apartment led to a stabbing at a Cedar Rapids bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th Street SW for the report that a woman had been stabbed and a male suspect had attempted to flee the area while being pursued by other individuals.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, and she was then transported to the hospital for treatment. They then located the man suspected of the stabbing, who indicated that he and the woman had been involved in a domestic disturbance at an apartment on 6th Street SW. The stab wounds were not expected to be life threatening, according to police

Police say this man was later identified as 33-year-old Jayce William Baskerville. He was arrested for violation of a no contact order and assault domestic abuse with a weapon causing injury.

