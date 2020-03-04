Man arrested after robbing Coralville bank

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of robbing a bank there Wednesday morning.

According to the Coralville Police Department, officers were called to US Bank, 506 Tenth Ave., at 11:51 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. Police said a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note indicating he had a gun and wanted money.

Police said the man ran from the bank after receiving money. Using a description of the man provided by bank employees, officers were able to track down the suspect in the area of 20th Avenue Place and take him into custody. Cash and the note were found with the man, identified as 59-year-old Aquinas L. Jackson.

Jackson was arrested and faces one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Coralville police were assisted in the arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center.