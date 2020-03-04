Public Safety

Man arrested after robbing Coralville bank

Police lights
Police lights

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of robbing a bank there Wednesday morning.

According to the Coralville Police Department, officers were called to US Bank, 506 Tenth Ave., at 11:51 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. Police said a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note indicating he had a gun and wanted money.

Police said the man ran from the bank after receiving money. Using a description of the man provided by bank employees, officers were able to track down the suspect in the area of 20th Avenue Place and take him into custody. Cash and the note were found with the man, identified as 59-year-old Aquinas L. Jackson.

Jackson was arrested and faces one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Coralville police were assisted in the arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center.

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

36-year-old woman faces murder charge in Wednesday's fatal stabbing

10-year-old boy testifies to sexual abuse during religion lesson in Iowa City

Police investigating after man found fatally stabbed in SW Cedar Rapids

Body believed to be missing UI student recovered in Iowa River near Hills

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids native sees star on the rise with 2 new films

Audit: UI psychiatrist didn't report side business

Fire does $40,000 in damage to Iowa City home

Iowa Senate adopts tougher animal cruelty law

Seven Iowans test negative for novel coronavirus; one test still pending

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.