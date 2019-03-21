Public Safety

Iowa City man arrested after a domestic dispute involving a gun, shots fired and children

An Iowa City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered an Aster Avenue residence, assaulted a woman with a gun and fired several shots both inside and outside the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 2500 block of Aster Avenue where 34-year-old Franklyn N. Valerio Brito had allegedly entered a woman’s home and physically assaulted her.

Police said Valerio Brito put a pistol in the woman’s mouth, struck her several times, threw her to the ground and dragged her from the residence while threatening to kill her. Police said officers found bullet holes at the scene, from Valerio Brito firing several rounds from the pistol both inside and outside the residence.

According to the police report the woman’s brother as well as some children were inside the home during the attack.

Police said Valerio Brito fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was located a short time later walking through the yard of an apartment complex. When they made contact with him, officers said Valerio Brito stated “I know what this is about,” but did not go into detail. And when officers asked him what happened, the complaint states Valerio Brito answered “Whatever she said is fine.”

Valerio Brito faces charges of first-degree burglary, a class-B felony; third-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of child endangerment — serious injury, all class-C felonies; and first-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a dangerous weapon, both aggravated misdemeanors.

Valerio Brito is being held at Johnson County Jail on multiple bonds totaling $185,000.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Six killed in Chinese pesticide plant explosion

U.S. Marshals arrest four Cedar Rapids men following pursuit

Iowa lawmakers eye response to widespread flooding

Ellis Boulevard reopened as floodwaters continue to recede

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jimmy Carter gets new title: Oldest living former president

Millions of Facebook passwords exposed to employees

Mental health system for kids clears Iowa House

Connor McCaffery: Iowa's point guard/left fielder

Iowa women's basketball 'didn't come this far to only come this far'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.