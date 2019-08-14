Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Public Safety

Man accused of stealing cart full of items from Theisen's in Cedar Rapids

Rashad T. Arnold
Rashad T. Arnold

Law enforcement officers arrested a 32-year-old man early Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant charging him with theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Rashad T. Arnold was caught on video surveillance filling a shopping cart with items on May 11 at Theisen’s, 3111 16th Avenue SW, and leaving the store.

Police estimated the value of the items stolen at more than $1,000.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 3 and Arnold was taken in to custody Tuesday.

An initial appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning where a judge appointed a public defender to Arnold’s case. Arnold is currently being help at the Linn County Jail on $10,000 bond.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

