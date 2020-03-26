Public Safety

Man accused of raping 24-year-old woman in NW Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Wednesday after a 24-year-old woman accused him of drugging and raping her last May.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police Russell D. Houk, 51, forced her to engage in a sex act on May 19 at a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the woman told police when she complained of back pain, Houk gave her a Hydrocodone pill — claiming it was aspirin — which made her feel “limp.” He then had sex with her without her consent, the affidavit said.

Police said investigators attempted to interview Houk, but he declined to speak with them per his attorney’s advice.

The warrant said bedsheets and a rape kit were collected as evidence. The affidavit, which was filed in July 2019, requested to collect a DNA sample from Houk.

Houk faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

