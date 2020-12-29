Man accused of breaking into southwest Cedar Rapids apartment, assaulting resident

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old man was arrested last week after he and some accomplices broke into an apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids and assaulted a resident, police said.

Damontie L. Haggstrom Wells, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Dec. 23 and on a charge of first-degree burglary, according to a criminal complaint,

Police said the burglary occurred around 2 a.m. May 19 when Haggstrom Wells and an unspecified number of accomplices forcibly entered an apartment in the 400 block of Jacolyn Drive SW and punched the resident multiple times in the head and face, causing injuries. The resident was hospitalized, police said.

The criminal complaint states fingerprints and DNA collected at the scene matched Haggstrom Wells.

During an interview with investigators, Haggstrom Wells admitted participating in the burglary, police said.

The criminal complaint does not identify his accomplices or how many were involved.

