Public Safety

Man accused of abusing 13-year-old girl in southeast Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Tuesday after a 14-year-old girl accused him of multiple incidents of sexual abuse that allegedly took place at a residence in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, the child, who was 13 at the time, told investigators that Jonathan M. Ramirez, 34, subjected her to a series of sex acts in April of 2018.

The criminal complaint state that investigators collected physical evidence to corroborate the child’s story.

When confronted, police said Ramirez admitted to the inappropriate physical contact but claimed the child initiated it.

Ramirez is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 28, 2019, and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Ramirez made an initial appearance Wednesday in Linn County District Court where his bond was set at $10,000.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police arrest protesters at Iowa Capitol after confrontation

Court overturns conviction for Cedar Rapids man accused of fatally shooting one man, seriously injuring another

Linn County Sheriff's Office appoints new chief deputy

Gov. Kim Reynolds' SUV runs into BLM protester; no injuries

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

School reopening plans: Iowa City to require masks while Cedar Rapids, Linn-Mar, College Community, Marion decisions coming soon

University of Iowa faculty, instructors share fall fears with students

Did protests cause the spike in local COVID-19 cases? Here's what experts say

Woman shot in NE Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning

Iowa's historic police reform law takes effect

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.