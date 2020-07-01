Man accused of abusing 13-year-old girl in southeast Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Tuesday after a 14-year-old girl accused him of multiple incidents of sexual abuse that allegedly took place at a residence in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, the child, who was 13 at the time, told investigators that Jonathan M. Ramirez, 34, subjected her to a series of sex acts in April of 2018.

The criminal complaint state that investigators collected physical evidence to corroborate the child’s story.

When confronted, police said Ramirez admitted to the inappropriate physical contact but claimed the child initiated it.

Ramirez is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 28, 2019, and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Ramirez made an initial appearance Wednesday in Linn County District Court where his bond was set at $10,000.

