Male driver killed after vehicle rolls on Highway 30, comes to rest in Morgan Creek

A driver was killed this morning in a single-vehicle crash after his vehicle rolled on Highway 30 and came to rest on its top in Morgan Creek.

The driver lost control shortly before 3 a.m. while traveling westbound on Highway 30, east of Sisley Grove Road, during heavy rainfall, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle rolled multiple times and rolled over the guardrail, coming to rest on its top and submerging the driver in the water.

Emergency responders had to mechanically extricate the driver, who was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members. The accident remains under investigation.

