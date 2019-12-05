Coralville man charged in deadly shooting of 43-year-old woman outside LuVerne bank

A Coralville man is charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot Wednesday at bank in LuVerne.

Valentino Williams, 35, of Coralville was arrested about an hour after the shooting of 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar outside Security State Bank, according to a criminal complaint from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 8:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting outside the bank and found Weishaar dead on the sidewalk at 102 Dewitt St. in the north central Iowa town about 60 miles west of Mason City. Weishaar had “multiple gunshot wounds,” the complaint said.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene, and about an hour later authorities pulled over Williams in a vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, consistent with a description given by witnesses of the shooting, the complaint states. Investigators determined it was a rental vehicle out of Michigan.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the suspect carrying a dark-colored backpack in his left hand and “a large handgun in his right hand,” the complaint states.

“The suspect then fired the handgun at the victim several times and then fled the scene,” according to the court document.

Investigators said several pieces of evidence — including a black ski mask and black medical gloves, a green Cahart-style coat, zip ties, boots and jeans — along the roads Williams allegedly used to flee the area.

An empty duffle bag, black spray paint and burglary tools were also found inside the SUV, the complaint states.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He is in custody at Kossuth County Jail.

