Meth, marijuana, fake cash found in car after Lone Tree crash

LONE TREE — Meth, marijuana and other items were found in a vehicle following a crash earlier this year.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:51 a.m. April 26, 37-year-old Esau Rios of Washington, Iowa, was driving in the area of Highway 22 and Utah Avenue when he crashed the vehicle. Responding deputies said drugs, drug paraphernalia and tools were spread inside and outside of the vehicle.

Authorities obtained a search warrant on the vehicle, leading deputies to discover meth, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, scales, bags, fake cash, a cooking spoon and other “drug-related items.”

Deputies spoke with a passenger in the vehicle at the hospital and she admitted to smoking meth with Rios around 3 a.m. Authorities said both Rios and the passenger appeared to be under the influence.

Rios denied driving the vehicle and refused to provide a sample of his blood or urine. Police said multiple power tools and jewelry were also found inside the vehicle. Rios refused to talk with deputies about the items they found, the criminal complaints state.

Rios was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class C felony; operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, both simple misdemeanors; and driving with a license that is denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

