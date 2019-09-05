Public Safety

Details could identify driver in hit-and-run of 3-year-old near Central City

The Gazette

The driver of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 3-year-old on Saturday south of Central City may have not realized they hit the child, officials said Thursday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have been driving a white truck or SUV in the area around 4:26 p.m. Saturday to contact the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

Investigators believe the boy was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle, but the driver may not have been aware.

The child was struck on Highway 13, just south of Scotland Road, according to the news release.

Emergency responders found the boy lying on the shoulder, and the vehicle involved had left the scene. The boy was flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Two of his relatives had been playing in the median near the family’s home, southeast of the intersection, police said. The boy was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 13 to join the children in the median when he was struck.

He still is being treated at UIHC, officials said Thursday, but no details were available about his condition.

The Gazette

