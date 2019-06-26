Public Safety

Lisbon man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident in Highway 30 construction zone

A Lisbon man was taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in a new Highway 30 construction zone resulted in life-threatening injuries.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday night, Charles Franks III, 33, of Lisbon and Eduardo Rodriguez, 14, of Washington were driving their ATVs in the new construction zone of Highway 30 near Green Ridge Road in rural Linn County when they both lost control of their vehicles, leading them to roll.

Rodriguez had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the release, Franks, however, had not.

After emergency responders arrived at the scene at roughly 7:30 p.m., they transported Franks by Lifeguard Air Ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez was transported by his mother, also to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

