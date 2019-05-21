Linn County Sheriff's Office receives certification from Credible Law Enforcement Organization

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was honored Tuesday as one of only two law enforcement agencies in the nation to receive certification as a Credible Law Enforcement Organization.

The designation, given by the Criminal Justice Commission for Credible Leadership Development, requires a commitment to build an agency with high ethical standards that is dedicated to developing personnel with an unparalleled level of service capability and orientation to the community, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

To be eligible, employees completed 240 hours of training through the Institute for Credible Leadership Development, read eight textbooks, passed 45 online exams verifying their understanding of the concepts and principles of the training, and then participated in two days of on-site training.

The goal of the program, according to the news release, is for the agency to establish an infrastructure of progressive processes that will deliver continuously improved services and become a trusted partner in the community’s work to solve problems that contribute to overall well-being — not limited to safety and security.

The designation is permanent, according to the Criminal Justice Commission for Credible Leadership Development, but it is recommended to be renewed every four years.

