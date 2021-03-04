Linn County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in fatal crash following high-speed pursuit

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver and passenger who were involved in a fatal wreck early Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase with Linn County deputies.

The driver, who was killed in the crash, was identified as 38-year-old Matthew Earl Cox of Cedar Rapids. The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was identified as Mary Jeanette Ridenour, of Cedar Rapids.

The sheriff’s office said Cox — who was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan while fleeing from Linn County deputies, when the vehicle drove off the road and struck a culvert. Cox was ejected from the minivan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ridenour had to be extricated from the minivan. She was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with what were believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The pursuit began just before 4 a.m. Wednesday when sheriff’s deputies noticed the silver minivan “prowling a residential area in Atkins,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the minivan had no license plates.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the minivan failed to stop at a stop sign, but the minivan did not stop.

Deputies gave chase, following the vehicle south from Atkins, then west on Highway 30. The pursuit continued south on Highway 21 into Belle Plaine and east on 77th Street Drive.

At times, deputies said the pursuit reached speeds of 115 mph.

The pursuit ended at 4:09 a.m. when the driver went off the road and struck a culvert on 77th Street Drive near 14th Avenue Drive in Benton County.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Court records indicate Cox was previously involved in another high-speed chase in January.

The records show Cox faced charges of attempt to elude and interference with official acts after he allegedly led police officers on a high-speed chase through northwest Cedar Rapids in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe truck.

Court records indicate Cox pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to a long list of serious and aggravated misdemeanor charges including driving while barred, operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

A search of Ridenour’s criminal history showed some misdemeanor theft and drug-related charges. Her last case filed more than a year ago, court records show.

