Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff's Office appoints new chief deputy

Douglas A. Riniker
Douglas A. Riniker

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that Douglas A. Riniker, a 25-year employee, was appointed to serve as chief deputy starting Wednesday.

According to a news release, Riniker started his career with the Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 1995, working as a deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center.

Deputy Riniker transferred to the Patrol Division on January 28, 2001, and on June 11, 2006, he was promoted to sergeant and was assigned as a supervisor working in the Linn County Correctional Center.

When Sheriff Gardner took office on January 2, 2009, he appointed Doug Riniker as one of his second deputies with the rank of Major.

Major Riniker was directly responsible for the Finance Division and also had responsibility for overseeing the Civil Division.

Colonel Riniker is replacing longtime Sheriff’s Office employee Colonel John Stuelke, who retired after 38 years of employment on Tuesday.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

