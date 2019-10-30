Linn County Sheriff's deputy charged with assault in bar fight

An off-duty Linn County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday night after he had allegedly gotten involved in a bar fight and was accused of physically assaulting one of his adversaries.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Lisbon Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Beau Dylan’s, Inc., a local bar.

When they arrived, the release states officers learned that Deputy Robert Amos had gotten into an altercation with other bar patrons, one of whom accused him of assault.

Officers collected witness statements and later met with Amos who had already left the bar.

At about 11:45 p.m. Amos was arrested by Lisbon police and charged with assault.

He appeared Wednesday morning in Linn County District Court where he was formally charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor. A trial date was set for mid-December.

Amos has since been released one his own recognizance.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardener said he finds the allegations against one of his deputies “extremely concerning.”

Amos, the sheriff said, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the findings of an internal investigation.

The sheriff declined to specify whether Amos was armed during the altercation, stating that “will be determined during the internal investigation.”

The department’s current policy manual states deputies are permitted to carry firearms when not working, however “off-duty deputies should not carry firearms at social events and other circumstances at which they anticipate consuming alcoholic beverages.”

Other conditions under which off-duty officers should not carry weapons includes situations where they might have to leave the weapon unattended, such as swimming, bowling or working out.

