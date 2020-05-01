Former Linn County deputy sues county and sheriff for harassment he endured from co-workers

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Linn County Sheriff’s deputy who made a complaint last year is now suing the county and sheriff for harassment and retaliation he received because he took family leave to care for his newborn in 2018.

Scott Becker, who was terminated Monday after working as a deputy since 2011, in the suit claims he suffered sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation from co-workers because he took family leave for two weeks in January and an additional eight weeks from July 1 to September 1 in 2018.

Becker initially filed the lawsuit in January in Linn County District Court but it was refiled in U.S. District Court in February.

According to the suit, Becker’s co-workers and supervisors started harassing Becker as soon as they found out about his family leave, which was approved by the department. The co-workers told him he should “feel guilty and ashamed” for taking time off to care for his child. They started putting toilet paper and women’s hygiene products in Becker’s locker and one deputy told Becker he removed a “bunch of inappropriate papers” someone had posted on his locker, the suit states.

These incidents resulted in disciplinary action for three to four employees that Sheriff Brian Gardner told The Gazette about last September. Gardner said a deputy, who he wouldn’t identify, that was assigned to the jail filed a harassment complaint on June 26, 2019 with the county’s human resources department, claiming he was harassed for using parental leave under the federal Family Medical Leave Act, which the department approved.

The co-workers, who Gardner didn’t name but said one deputy holds a rank, faced suspensions “lasting no longer than a week or two” and a handful of others would receive written warnings, following an investigation.

Gardner, on Thursday, confirmed Becker was terminated Monday, and said he was aware of the petition but unable to comment because this involves an ongoing legal dispute.

According to the lawsuit, Becker asked Diane Losch, a human resources representative in the office, if he qualified for the family leave and she “made it clear she thought this was a strange request for a man to make.” Since Becker had worked for the department, no male deputy had taken the leave to care for a newborn, the suit states.

When Becker’s leave was submitted, which are regularly displayed to the entire department, the harassment began and the toilet paper and hygiene products started showing up in his locker. He reported the harassment by email to Lt. Kent Steenblock on Feb. 2, 2018 and it was forwarded to the jail commander, Maj. Pete Wilson, but neither supervisor responded to Becker or took any action.

The lawsuit includes different encounters with other male deputies who are chiding him about taking leave and a lieutenant who yelled at him “Didn’t you quit” when he sees Becker in the records room. Becker tells him no and the lieutenant said “You should.” The incidents happened in March and August 2018

Another deputy who ignored Becker since he took leave, one day called Becker “FMLA” as he left the breakroom – like it was his nickname.

According to the suit, the harassment got so bad that jail inmates told Becker the other deputies were “pissed” at him for taking time off.

In June, Becker met with a human resources clerical specialist, Denise Vander Sanden, and he provided her with at least seven incidents. He also complained about “rampant racist and sexist” language used at the jail and said two women had quit because of how they were treated.

Vander Sanden told Becker if he made a formal complaint, he couldn’t remain anonymous. Becker then filed a complaint.

On July 1, Gardner emailed out a revised harassment policy to the entire department, according to the lawsuit. A few weeks later, Gardner then sent an email, saying a complaint had been made and interviews would be conducted.

On July 24, Scott was interviewed by Powell and Douglas Duckett, an attorney from Cincinnati, Ohio, who the county hired to investigate the complaint.

Last year, Gardner said Duckett is a trainer in human resources and labor relations and had been hired by the county in the past to conduct training sessions for employees.

The lawsuit states Becker’s co-workers continued to harass and alienate him and wouldn’t assist him while on the job.

The department investigation confirmed almost all of Becker’s allegations, finding that some of his co-workers had less respect for a man taking an extended leave to care for a child that they would for a woman, according to the suit.

Following the investigation, Gardner ordered that all employees go through harassment training conducted by Duckett. At some point, when Becker left a training session Wilson gave him an sealed envelope from Gardner that ordered him to report to a disciplinary meeting October 29 to discuss allegations that Becker violated department policy, according to the suit.

During the meeting, Becker said he didn’t feel he was supported by the department and was being harassed and retaliated against, according to the suit. Gardner told Becker he was wrong and the training was sufficient.

The suit contends the training was “too little and too later” after 18 months of inaction and repeated complaints were not addressed. The training didn’t help, instead, the employees “simply ignored” Becker, refused to sit by him during breaks and refused to help him with duties.

Gardner, last September told The Gazette, he attributed the harassment to a “perfect storm” of the jail being understaffed and employees were forced to work multiple 16-hour shifts, including their days off.

Both the report and disciplinary action will remain confidential, he said at that time.

The cost of that investigation — not including the harassment training — is $34,765 and will come out of the sheriff’s budget.

