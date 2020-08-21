Just under 12,000 without power in Linn County Friday morning

Under 12,000 of Alliant Energy’s Linn County customers were still without power Friday morning.

As of 8 a.m., 11,879 of Alliant’s 97,603 customers in Linn County have been without power since last Monday, when a derecho storm tore through Eastern Iowa and reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Additionally, 75 of Alliant’s 9,827 Johnson County customers were without power. MidAmerican Energy has restored power to all of its Iowa City area customers and Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has restored all of its Johnson County customers, but still has 17 customers without power in Linn County as of Friday morning.

The estimated power restoration time for Cedar Rapids and Marion is Friday according to Iowa Utilities Board data.

The utility, which has crews from across the country and Canada, has enough workers on the ground to restore power to those who remain in the dark, Alliant Energy Vice President of Business Development Joel Schmidt said during the Thursday news conference.

He said additional crews wouldn’t make restoration quicker, but would cause congestion.

Throughout the process of restoring power, Schmidt said crews worked first to restore transmission capability, then to the substations and circuits and then moved to restore power to the greatest number of customers possible. Now, crews are working through a variety of complex, smaller outages he said.

Crews have been working through small blocks of customers at a time and are encountering a variety of situations.

“Really, it’s the massive destruction and magnitude of this storm,” Schmidt said.

In some areas, the issues remain: transformers, various wires tangled together, issues with fencing and every situation is unique, he said.

