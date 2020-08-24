Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho

Less than 1 percent of Linn County customers are without power two weeks after the derecho leveled damage across Eastern Iowa.

Fewer than 500 of Alliant Energy’s more than 97,000 customers are without power, as of 5 p.m. Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has 29 customers still without power.

“We will not stop until the remaining (customers) are reconnected,” said Joel Schmidt, vice president of Alliant Energy, in a news conference Monday. “We have had crews helping us that have worked on hurricanes for decades, and they’ve never, never seen the damage we’ve experienced right here in Cedar Rapids.”

Many Linn County customers still do not have internet service restored yet, though.

More than 73 percent of ImOn customers have service again, spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said at a Monday news conference.

Mediacom still has slightly fewer than 12,000 customers in the Cedar Rapids area without service as of Monday at 5 p.m., spokeswoman Phyllis Peters told The Gazette.

Peters said Monday it’s too difficult to predict when service will be back at this point. She said the company will likely have “neighborhood-by-neighborhood” estimates for restoration time Tuesday.

“There are some areas that will take at least through this week and maybe a little more,” Peters said.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com