Linn County law enforcement seek inmate who did not return from scheduled furlough

Linn County law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who failed to return from a court-ordered furlough Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Allen Mally was released at 7 a.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to return to the Linn County Correctional Center at 3 p.m., but he did not arrive at this location by the appointed time.

Mally is currently serving time for charges of Driving While Barred and Possession of a Control Substance, according to the release and he has been sentenced to the Lary Nelson Center. He is described as a white male, 6 feet in height and weighing roughly 215 pounds.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who know the whereabouts of Jason Allen Malley or has information regarding him to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.