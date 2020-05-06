Public Safety

Linn County jail inmate died by suicide, sheriff says

The Linn County Correctional Center is seen April 1 in Cedar Rapids. An inmate at the jail died by suicide this week, Sh
The Linn County Correctional Center is seen April 1 in Cedar Rapids. An inmate at the jail died by suicide this week, Sheriff Brian Gardner said. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 52-year-old Linn County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening after an apparent suicide attempt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Allen Lloyd of Cedar Rapids was being held at the Linn County Correctional Center for the U.S. Marshal’s Service on a federal distribution of methamphetamine charge.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd last was seen alive around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he was locked down in his single cell after supper.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said inmates are locked down in their cells for an hour after supper to “clean up or nap or whatever,” while the jail staff cleans up the meal trays in the unit’s common area.

That hour is when Lloyd attempted to kill himself, the sheriff said.

Once the hour was up — at about 6 p.m. — the jail staff opened the cell doors and the inmates lined up in front of their cells for a count. That’s when it was realized that Lloyd had not come out of his cell, Gardner said.

Gardner said some of the nearby inmates went into Lloyd’s cell to check on him, found him unresponsive and yelled for the jail staff to help.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd had managed to hang himself with a bedsheet.

Lloyd was not breathing and had no pulse, prompting jail staff to begin CPR.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He died around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Gardner said Lloyd had given no indication he was suicidal.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Operation Quickfind: Aspyn Siegele, 11 (Found Safe)

Manchester man arrested in 16-year-old Keokuk homicide

Explicit videos of 8-year-old girl found on Marion man's phone, police say

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Iowa City announces 'limited' furloughs, reduction to staff hours

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 6: UnityPoint Health requiring facemask usage at all facilities

Tyson's largest pork plant readies to reopen

Iowa schools can start early, but only if days are 'extra'

Pence sees success in Iowa coronavirus response

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.