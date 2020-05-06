Linn County jail inmate died by suicide, sheriff says

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 52-year-old Linn County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening after an apparent suicide attempt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Allen Lloyd of Cedar Rapids was being held at the Linn County Correctional Center for the U.S. Marshal’s Service on a federal distribution of methamphetamine charge.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd last was seen alive around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he was locked down in his single cell after supper.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said inmates are locked down in their cells for an hour after supper to “clean up or nap or whatever,” while the jail staff cleans up the meal trays in the unit’s common area.

That hour is when Lloyd attempted to kill himself, the sheriff said.

Once the hour was up — at about 6 p.m. — the jail staff opened the cell doors and the inmates lined up in front of their cells for a count. That’s when it was realized that Lloyd had not come out of his cell, Gardner said.

Gardner said some of the nearby inmates went into Lloyd’s cell to check on him, found him unresponsive and yelled for the jail staff to help.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd had managed to hang himself with a bedsheet.

Lloyd was not breathing and had no pulse, prompting jail staff to begin CPR.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He died around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Gardner said Lloyd had given no indication he was suicidal.

