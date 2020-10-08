Public Safety

Linn County inmate dies after being found without pulse in cell, cause of death under investigation

The Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Linn County Correction Center was found unresponsive in a cell and later was pronounced dead.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, inmates alerted the jail staff at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to an inmate who was not breathing.

Deputies and medical staff responded to the cellblock, a dormitory-style cellblock on the jail’s second floor, and found that the unresponsive inmate was not breathing and had no pulse.

The sheriff’s office said another inmate administered CPR, but gave way once the emergency staff arrived and took over care.

The inmate was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The inmate — who was identified as Ryan Edward Bailey, 40, of Marion — was booked into the jail just six hours earlier — at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday — as a hold for the Lary Nelson Center.

The Lary Nelson Center is a residential facility for male inmates who have been granted work release. The 93-bed facility is designed for “higher-risk offenders” who require strict structure and “enhanced supervision,” according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website.

When Bailey arrived at the jail, the sheriff’s office said medical staff examined him for a potential knee injury acquired during an allegedly scuffle with arresting officers. No obvious injuries were observed and Bailey declined any further medical treatment, authorities said.

Approximately 35 minutes before Bailey was found unresponsive, jail deputies conducted a cell check in the cellblock where Bailey was housed. That was at 3:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office said, and nothing was found to be out of the ordinary and a review of the cellblock video surveillance footage showed no apparent cause for Bailey’s medical emergency.

The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Bailey’s death, the sheriff’s office said. The death has been reported to the State Jail Inspector and the incident remains under investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

