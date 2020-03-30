Linn County Courthouse restricts public access because of coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Linn County Courthouse, starting this week, will not allow the public into the building, except those needing emergency orders — protective orders, involuntary commitments — because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady issued the order late Friday. Individuals needing a domestic abuse protective order or attending a domestic abuse hearing or an involuntary commitment order for someone with mental health or substance abuse issues will be allowed in the courthouse. Anyone with either reason may bring one non-lawyer with them.

Other individuals with emergency orders for hospitalization, elder abuse and dependent adult proceedings and motions to quash garnishments and landlord/tenant hearings in which the landlord alleges the tenant poses a clear and present danger also will be allowed in the courthouse, Grady, in the order, said. Some of these proceedings also require two individuals to attend and they will be allowed.

Grady, in his order, said anyone who needs to electronically file documents on the public computers in a court civil or criminal case, and need to drop off payments or other documents in the clerk’s drop box may also have access.

Those also attending magistrate court for initial appearances, turning themselves in on a warrant or needing to go before a judge for an initial appearance in associate district court will also be allowed but cannot bring another person with them.

Others allowed in the courthouse will be those individuals who need to appear for a criminal plea or sentencing hearing.

All of these individuals will be directed to the court clerk’s office when they arrive. Nobody under 16-years-old will be allowed, unless they are a defendant in criminal case or traffic court.

Grady said any individual should tell court security at the entrance why they are in the courthouse and they may be directed to call the clerk’s or county attorney’s office.

Anyone coming into the building will also have their temperature taken with a digital thermometer and/or asked health screening questions.

Linn County sheriff’s deputies have the discretion to refuse entry to individuals showing signs of sickness or do not comply with this order.

