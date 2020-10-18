Man loses eye after Cedar Rapids assault

A man needed to have an eye removed after an assault in Cedar Rapids two months ago.

The victim reported to Cedar Rapids police that 23-year-old Levar R. Turner of Cedar Rapids assaulted him by repeatedly striking him in the face, causing unconsciousness and serious injuries in the 2300 block of B Avenue NE, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.

The alleged assault happened at Turner’s home on August 19 and the victim lost vision in his right eye, which eventually had to be removed as a result of the assault, police said.

Turner has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.