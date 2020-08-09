Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbings

A Cedar Rapids woman has been charged with attempted murder and other violent crimes after allegedly stabbing a man three times Saturday.

LaVern Vannessa Cosby, 53, of 5510 Kirkwood Blvd., No. 3, in Cedar Rapids, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed Sunday morning.

Police said Cosby stabbed a man three times using kitchen knives, which caused multiple lacerations.

Cosby originally had been jailed on a single count of willful injury. Court records do not yet list a bond amount.

