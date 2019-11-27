Public Safety

Carroll woman arrested in connection with Coralville armed robberies

CORALVILLE — A Carroll woman faces up to 50 years in prison for her role in two armed robberies that took place two years ago.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, on Sept. 29, 2017, 28-year-old Lauvette S. Gentry and an unnamed co-defendant arranged for a pizza to be delivered to 902 21st Avenue Place in Coralville around 11:42 p.m. Police said when the delivery driver arrived, the co-defendant approached him with a pistol.

Police said the driver attempted to fight back, but Gentry — also armed with a pistol — pulled the driver into the residence. The driver was pistol whipped and robbed of his clothing, wallet, phone, glasses and food, police said. He suffered a deep cut in the attack.

In a second robbery around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 12, 2017, police said Gentry arranged for a cab to pick up 28-year-old Michael A. Hobbs, Jr., of Cedar Rapids, and drive him to the 900 block of Quarry Road. When the cabdriver arrived, 30-year-old Landon M. Snerling, of Cedar Rapids, approached him with a handgun and demanded money. Police said Gentry was waiting nearby in a vehicle and drove Hobbs and Snerling away from the scene after the robbery.

Gentry has been arrested and faces two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Each count carries a potential 25 year prison sentence.

Hobbs was initially charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show the possession charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. Snerling also faces charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon. He is scheduled to go to trial March 31, 2020.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

