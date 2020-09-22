Murder-suicide identified as causes of death in Iowa City case

IOWA CITY — The deaths of two people found inside an Iowa City home have been determined to be a murder-suicide.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to 86 Aniston St. in Iowa City around 8:35 p.m. Sept. 15 after concerned family members went to the residence and saw 45-year-old Latoya P. Smith laying on the bathroom floor. Police entered the residence and found the bodies of Smith and 49-year-old Floyd L. Rush.

Police said their investigation showed that Rush shot Smith several times with a handgun and then shot himself. Their deaths are believed to have occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

Rush was arrested for domestic assault causing an injury or mental illness following an incident in November 2018. Though not the victim in the case, Rush was named as a protected party, according to court records.

Iowa City police were assisted in the investigation by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com