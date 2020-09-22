Public Safety

Murder-suicide identified as causes of death in Iowa City case

Police investigate suspicious deaths at 86 Aniston St. in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Lee Hermiston, The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The deaths of two people found inside an Iowa City home have been determined to be a murder-suicide.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to 86 Aniston St. in Iowa City around 8:35 p.m. Sept. 15 after concerned family members went to the residence and saw 45-year-old Latoya P. Smith laying on the bathroom floor. Police entered the residence and found the bodies of Smith and 49-year-old Floyd L. Rush.

Police said their investigation showed that Rush shot Smith several times with a handgun and then shot himself. Their deaths are believed to have occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

Rush was arrested for domestic assault causing an injury or mental illness following an incident in November 2018. Though not the victim in the case, Rush was named as a protected party, according to court records.

Iowa City police were assisted in the investigation by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

