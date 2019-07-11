Public Safety

Cedar Rapids teen faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at two juvenile boys

Court records show teen was convicted in brawls at Casey's and the J Street SW apartments

A Cedar Rapids teen faces multiple charges after police say he fired a weapon at two juveniles Tuesday night in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the 500 block of 16th Street SE after an officer who was in the area heard the sound of gunfire.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined that a suspect in a vehicle – who was later identified as 19-year-old Larenzo L. Burnett – had fired multiple rounds at two juvenile boys. Police said Burnett was targeting one of the juveniles, who fled the area on foot when the shooting began.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no property was damaged.

Police said the shooting was witnessed by four juveniles and several residents in the neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses identified Burnett as the shooter and officers recovered three shell casings from the road where Burnett allegedly fired the shots.

Burnett was located at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 5th Avenue and 15th Street SE and taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnett faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

Court records show Burnett has two previous convictions in 2018 for participating in a riot.

The first convictions, according to court records, was connected to an incident that occurred on July 3, 2018 incident at the Casey’s General Store on Ellis Boulevard NW. The second conviction was tied to a large brawl that occurred in August at Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street SW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Burnett was also previously in March for carrying weapons after police responded on March 23 to a disturbance at 5th Avenue and 18th Street SE and found a gun under his car seat.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Coralville hotel owner furnished hotel with $100K in illegally obtained property, police say

Police take reports of 15-20 cars damaged in Iowa City earlier this week

Police: Man made threat of violence against University of Iowa on Facebook

Police: Man threatened couple with BB gun, barricaded himself in apartment

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Time Machine: The rise and deadly collapse of KCRG's TV towers

At midyear, shots fired incidents drop in Cedar Rapids

Taking your deck or patio to the next level with a striking firetable

Iowa Medicaid director: Funding increase to private health care companies 'not a raise'

Bayer's Roundup lawsuit toll depends on who runs the numbers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.