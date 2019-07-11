Cedar Rapids teen faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at two juvenile boys

A Cedar Rapids teen faces multiple charges after police say he fired a weapon at two juveniles Tuesday night in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the 500 block of 16th Street SE after an officer who was in the area heard the sound of gunfire.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined that a suspect in a vehicle – who was later identified as 19-year-old Larenzo L. Burnett – had fired multiple rounds at two juvenile boys. Police said Burnett was targeting one of the juveniles, who fled the area on foot when the shooting began.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no property was damaged.

Police said the shooting was witnessed by four juveniles and several residents in the neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses identified Burnett as the shooter and officers recovered three shell casings from the road where Burnett allegedly fired the shots.

Burnett was located at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 5th Avenue and 15th Street SE and taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnett faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

Court records show Burnett has two previous convictions in 2018 for participating in a riot.

The first convictions, according to court records, was connected to an incident that occurred on July 3, 2018 incident at the Casey’s General Store on Ellis Boulevard NW. The second conviction was tied to a large brawl that occurred in August at Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street SW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Burnett was also previously in March for carrying weapons after police responded on March 23 to a disturbance at 5th Avenue and 18th Street SE and found a gun under his car seat.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com