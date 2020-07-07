Cedar Rapids man accused of assaulting police dog

NORTH LIBERTY — A Cedar Rapids man is accused of kicking a Coralville K-9 officer multiple times while high on LSD.

Officers and deputies were called to a residence in the 2900 block of 270th Street NE in North Liberty around 11:13 p.m. March 24 for an attempted break-in. Kyle R. Hunter, 32, had gone to the residence, but the occupant told Hunter he did not want him inside, according to Coralville police and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office criminal complaints.

Police said the resident locked Hunter out of the home, but Hunter proceeded to break out windows in an attempt to get inside. The resident called 911, and law enforcement was called to the scene.

Responding officers found Hunter in the road. He ignored their orders and became “physically uncooperative,” police said. Matz, the Coralville Police Department’s German shepherd, was deployed to protect the officers.

Hunter kicked the dog multiple times in the head while being apprehended, despite orders to stop, and continued to assault the dog until officers him under control, police said.

After being taken into custody, Hunter admitted to taking LSD before coming to the home, police said.

Hunter was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Monday on charges of trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with a police dog. He was later released on his recognizance.

