Kitchen fire does $20,000 in damage to Iowa City home

IOWA CITY — A kitchen fire did about $20,000 in damage to an Iowa City home Saturday evening.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 2550 Nevada Ave. around 7:59 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire. Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes and encountered flames in the kitchen area of the house. The fire was brought under control within 16 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. The home sustained fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com