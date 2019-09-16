Public Safety

Kitchen fire does $20,000 in damage to Iowa City home

IOWA CITY — A kitchen fire did about $20,000 in damage to an Iowa City home Saturday evening.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 2550 Nevada Ave. around 7:59 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire. Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes and encountered flames in the kitchen area of the house. The fire was brought under control within 16 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. The home sustained fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Trial scheduled to begin today in eastern Iowa corn rake slaying

11-year-old boy hit by car, Iowa City driver left without contacting parents or law enforcement, police say

Iowa City police nab twins after chase, crash

Iowa City man arrested after gas station robbery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Is more local control blowing in the wind?

City High graduate killed in bus crash in Canada

Bike lanes vs. parking spaces: Iowa City weighs options for Dodge, Governor streets

Wesley Center at University of Iowa in 'ongoing negotiations' to sell

Is there a good way to say, 'You're fired?'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.