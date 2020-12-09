$10,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old Kennedy High School graduate and varsity football player

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Kennedy High School graduate.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, KeyShawn Allers, of Palo, was found just before 4 a.m. on July 12 at the Summit View Village mobile home park in the 100 block of Curtis Street SW.

Officers were called to the area for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found Allers with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders administered emergency care, but Allers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a donation from Allers’ family to the Linn County Crime Stoppers has made the $7,500 reward possible. That amount will be added to the $2,500 already offered by Linn County Crime Stoppers, making the total possible reward $10,000.

Allers played football at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids before graduating in 2019.

Brian White, a coach met Allers when he joined a football camp in seventh grade and later coached Allers at Kennedy High School during his first three years at the school. White told The Gazette that Allers had ‘“God-given talent,” and a willingness to work hard — traits that led to Allers joining the school’s varsity team as a sophomore.

“He was a good kid, a tremendous athlete and a pleasure to have around,” White said.

Anyone with information regarding Allers murder is asked to contact Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1- 800-272-7463. Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637), put 5227 in the subject line and submit their tip in the message body.

