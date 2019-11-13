MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Key evidence hearing in Mollie Tibbetts' killing underway

Defendant argues statements to police should be kept out of trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears Wednesday for an evidence suppression hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma. Authorities say Bahena Rivera confessed to killing Mollie Tibbetts last year, but his attorneys filed a motion to suppress the confession, saying he was not properly read his Miranda right during initial interviews with police. (Pool photo by Brian Powers/Des Moines Register)
The Gazette

MONTEZUMA — A hearing over whether to keep from a jury statements that murder defendant Cristhian Bahena Rivera made to police investigating the killing of college student Mollie Tibbetts is underway.

Attorneys for Bahena Rivera, 24, who is charged with first-degree murder, plan to argue their client’s statements to police after his arrest should be kept out of trial because they were not voluntary, nor was his waiver of his Miranda rights.

Expert witnesses for the defense are expected to testify how sleep deprivation affects a person’s judgment.

A court interpreter also is expected to challenge the accuracy of the Spanish used by law enforcement and the translated transcript provided by the prosecution.

The prosecution has conceded that a portion of Bahena Rivera’s interview cannot be used at trial because an officer inadvertently omitted the entire Miranda warning, leaving out that anything the defendant says can be used against him in court, according to court documents.

But a second, complete Miranda warning, prosecutors argued, was read to Bahena Rivera in a vehicle about 5:50 p.m. Aug. 21, 2018, while they were near the area Tibbetts’ body was found. Bahena Rivera waived his rights that time and continued to talk with officers.

It was after that when the defendant made numerous statements that implicate him in Tibbetts’ slaying, according to prosecutors.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, disappeared July 18, 2018, while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

She died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” authorities said.

Bahena Rivera is scheduled to face a murder trial in February.

This is a developing story. Check back with thegazette.com for updates.

