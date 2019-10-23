Public Safety

Vinton woman charged with embezzling nearly $300,000 from auto dealership

Faces up to 10 years in prison

The Vinton water tower in Vinton on Friday, February 6, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Vinton water tower in Vinton on Friday, February 6, 2015. (The Gazette)

VINTON — A Vinton woman has been charged with embezzling nearly $300,000 from a car dealership, where she worked for many years.

Kelly Ann Banghart, 56, was charged earlier this month with first-degree theft in Benton County District Court. She was released to the supervision of community corrections pending trial. A trial hasn’t been set at this time.

Vinton police were contacted by officials at Ervin Motor Co. in September after finding suspicious transactions. Investigators said Banghart stole $295,608 from the business’ checking account to make payments on her credit card accounts between May 2015 and August 2019.

 If convicted, Banghart faces up to 10 years in prison. 

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police investigating Tuesday morning drive-by shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids

Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Iowa City man faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Hearing for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts reset after family emergency

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former RAGBRAI director's nonprofit becomes issue with media company behind the Register

University of Iowa student life head leaving for Ohio State

Abby Finkenauer fish fry attracts 8 presidential hopefuls to Cedar Rapids for November event

Expert: Reshape Iowa higher ed to meet dire enrollment forecast

All are welcome at playwright Megan Gogerty's feast

Trending