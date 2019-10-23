Vinton woman charged with embezzling nearly $300,000 from auto dealership

VINTON — A Vinton woman has been charged with embezzling nearly $300,000 from a car dealership, where she worked for many years.

Kelly Ann Banghart, 56, was charged earlier this month with first-degree theft in Benton County District Court. She was released to the supervision of community corrections pending trial. A trial hasn’t been set at this time.

Vinton police were contacted by officials at Ervin Motor Co. in September after finding suspicious transactions. Investigators said Banghart stole $295,608 from the business’ checking account to make payments on her credit card accounts between May 2015 and August 2019.

If convicted, Banghart faces up to 10 years in prison.

