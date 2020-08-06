20-year-old Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 8 years for having firearms as a drug user

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 20-year-old drug user, who shot one of the 12 guns he illegally possessed at a car with two people last year, was sentenced this week to over eight years in federal prison.

Kashad E. Hawthorne of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Information from sentencing on Tuesday and the plea agreement show that Cedar Rapids police officers recovered a gun on May 2, 2019 from a car in which Hawthorne had been a passenger. He got out of the car when it was stopped by officers but they found him a short time later. Officers said they could smell marijuana on him and Hawthorne admitted to smoking. When an officer searched Hawthorne, he found a small bag of marijuana in Hawthorne’s pants pocket and a THC filled cartridge in his shirt pocket.

Hawthorne told police later that he carried a gun and others were targeting him because he was trying to distance himself from “015,” a hybrid street gang, according to plea documents. There had a been a shooting at Hawthorne’s house three days earlier and Hawthorne said he thought the “whole city wanted him dead.”

The plea shows Hawthorne admitted to smoking marijuana every day since he was about 15-years-old. He also admitted to being in photos with various handguns, which were posted on social media.

According to the plea, Hawthorne admitted to shooting at least six rounds at “B.M. and A.B.” on April 22, 2019. Testing confirmed the fired shots came from a Taurus PT-111, 9 mm pistol found in the car on May 2.

Officers also found a loaded Llama Omni 9 mm pistol underneath another car seat, where Hawthorne was a passenger on May 16, 2019. The car smelled of marijuana and remnants were found on the door handle on the passenger side.

Hawthorne later told police he believed he was the intended target of a shooting that had occurred earlier that day.

The plea also shows Hawthorne was in Burlington on June 27, 2019 when police responded to shots being fired. Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots. Hawthorne was shot in the head during the incident.

The photos of Hawthorne with different guns found by investigators on social media range from September 2018 through Sept. 4, 2019.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams sentenced to Hawthorne 100 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the U.S. Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.