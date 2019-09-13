Justices: State courts have jurisdiction over crimes on Meskwaki settlement involving nontribal members

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court Friday overruled a Tama County magistrate’s order dismissing trespassing and drug charges against a Marshalltown woman because he misinterpreted a recent federal law regarding the state’s jurisdiction on the Meskwaki Settlement.

The court granted review of the prosecution’s appeal because the issue would have broad effect for every state that has tribal lands, according to the ruling. The federal law changed in 2018 regarding the state’s jurisdiction over offenses committed by or against Native Americans on the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi but that didn’t include crimes committed by non-Native Americans on the settlement. State courts still have jurisdiction over those.

6th Judicial District Magistrate Richard Vander Mey dismissed trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no contact order against Jessica Stanton, 41, of Marshalltown, on Jan. 1. She was arrested by Meskwaki Nation police Dec. 13.

Vander Mey, in his ruling, said his understanding of the law is that it prohibits tribal officers, as well as other state law enforcement, from filing state criminal charges for crimes on the settlement, regardless of race or ethnic background.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Aaron Rogers, in the appeal, argued the state has always had criminal jurisdiction over non-settlement members’ crimes — victimless or between non-members — committed on tribal lands. In regards to Stanton’s alleged crimes, neither the Meskwaki court nor federal court has the jurisdiction to prosecute these crimes — considered victimless. The state has exclusive criminal jurisdiction.

The Sac and Fox Tribe sovereignty doesn’t give its tribal courts the power to criminally prosecute non members of a tribe, Rogers said.

The court said Vander Mey’s ruling that “any” charges for conduct on the settlement can only be pursued in tribal court or federal court is incorrect. It would create a “law enforcement vacuum” if tribal courts and state courts didn’t have jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Native Americans.

The court pointed out that there are some issues in this case that remain unclear, such as whether Stanton and the protected person in the no contact order are non-Native Americans, but Vander Mey didn’t attempt to find out. He just dismissed the charges, saying the state didn’t have jurisdiction.

The justices didn’t address the issues because of the limited record and nature of the magistrate’s ruling. The court reversed the dismissal of the charges against Stanton and order costs against the tribe and remand the case to District Court.

The court also tossed out Vander Mey’s additional order that directed Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera to consult with the Tama County Attorney Brent Heeren to determine whether defendants like Stanton should be in a county jail, and tribal judges should tell tribal police officers to “cease and desist” from charging individuals under Iowa laws.

