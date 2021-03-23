Public Safety

Jury selection starts for woman accused of beating 15-year-old girl with hammer and electrical cord

Girl told police abuse happened over several months

Mary Jane Jackson Thomas
Mary Jane Jackson Thomas

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jury selection started Tuesday for a woman accused of kidnapping and beating a 15-year-old girl with a hammer and electrical cord for several months.

Mary Jane Jackson Thomas, 47, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of going armed with intent.

A criminal complaint stated a 15-year-old girl walked in the Cedar Rapids Police Department in November 2019 and reported the woman had abused her over several months. The repeated physical abuse occurred from April 1 to Oct. 11, 2019, she told police.

The girl described several incidents to authorities where Jackson Thomas, a relative, used a hammer and electrical cord to beat her and a screwdriver to stab and “completely penetrate her wrist,” the complaint stated. The girl also said Jackson Thomas would bite and scratch her face during other incidents.

The teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment and medical staff noted she had previous injuries of a broken wrist, fractured cheekbone and scarring to her face and body, which were consistent with the girl’s account of the abuse, according to the complaint.

Jackson Thomas admitted, during a police interview, to beating the teen with a hammer and electrical cord as a “form of discipline,” the complaint stated.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, Jackson Thomas faces life in prison.

Openings may start Wednesday and the trial is expected to wrap up Friday or Monday in Linn County District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Breasia Terrell's mother waits after unidentified human remains were found near DeWitt

Nurse and officer at Anamosa prison die in inmate attack

Police investigate racial slur painted on Cedar Rapids house

Marion teen seriously injured in accidental shooting, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashley Hinson leads GOP 'outrage' over House Democratic effort to oust Iowa congresswoman

Luka Garza exits NCAA tournament, with sorrow and gratitude

Court: University of Iowa officials can be held liable for First Amendment violations

Explore an elevated ribbon of highway: Iowa's stretch of Lincoln route designated National Scenic Byway

'Constitutional carry' gun law change heading to Governor Reynolds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.