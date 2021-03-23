Jury selection starts for woman accused of beating 15-year-old girl with hammer and electrical cord

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jury selection started Tuesday for a woman accused of kidnapping and beating a 15-year-old girl with a hammer and electrical cord for several months.

Mary Jane Jackson Thomas, 47, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of going armed with intent.

A criminal complaint stated a 15-year-old girl walked in the Cedar Rapids Police Department in November 2019 and reported the woman had abused her over several months. The repeated physical abuse occurred from April 1 to Oct. 11, 2019, she told police.

The girl described several incidents to authorities where Jackson Thomas, a relative, used a hammer and electrical cord to beat her and a screwdriver to stab and “completely penetrate her wrist,” the complaint stated. The girl also said Jackson Thomas would bite and scratch her face during other incidents.

The teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment and medical staff noted she had previous injuries of a broken wrist, fractured cheekbone and scarring to her face and body, which were consistent with the girl’s account of the abuse, according to the complaint.

Jackson Thomas admitted, during a police interview, to beating the teen with a hammer and electrical cord as a “form of discipline,” the complaint stated.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, Jackson Thomas faces life in prison.

Openings may start Wednesday and the trial is expected to wrap up Friday or Monday in Linn County District Court.

